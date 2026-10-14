Final arrangements are being put in place for a National Agricultural Exhibition to be hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation to commemorate World Food Day 2026 on Friday October 16th.

The Exhibition will be held at the Market Square, Bedford Street, Kingstown, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The opening ceremony will commence at 9:00 a.m. and will feature remarks by officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and other stakeholders.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme, Chairman of the World Food Day Planning Committee, Noel Samuel explained why the Market Square was chosen as the venue for the Exhibition.

The Exhibition will showcase activities and initiatives related to Agriculture, Fisheries, and Value Addition in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

It will also feature a Hunters’ Competition and Cook-off, a School Cook-off, cultural performances, live music, and displays of local foods and other products.

World Food Day will be commemorated this year with the theme: Innovate Today, Nourish Tomorrow.

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