OECS Ministers endorse regional assessment on children and youth with disabilities

A groundbreaking regional assessment on the situation of children and young people with disabilities was endorsed here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines last week, by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Council of Ministers on Human and Social Development..

The endorsement came, during the 10th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers on Human and Social Development held at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, at Diamond.

Ministers responsible for social development in the OECS re-affirmed their commitment to strengthening evidence-based policies and programmes that improve outcomes for children and young people with disabilities.

Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, Hon. Shevern John, underscored the significance of the Council’s decision.

The meeting was held with the theme Advancing Social Protection in the OECS: Policy, Practice and Learning.

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