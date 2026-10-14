Psychologist highlights Mental Health Challenges Facing Police Officers

Psychologist in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Kevan Glasgow, has highlighted issues which may impact the mental health of members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Dr. Glasgow was delivering remarks at a recently held symposium hosted by the Police Force, which focused on the topic: Protecting Our Protectors: Understanding Suicide and Mental Health in Law Enforcement.

He noted that many Police Officers are burdened with issues which they do not discuss.

Dr. Glasgow outlined ways in which Police Officers can cope with issues affecting them.

The Symposium was held as part of the observance of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month by the Police Force.

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