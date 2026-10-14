SVG Postal Corporation to explore revenue growth at Global EMS Workshop in Switzerland

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Postal Corporation will participate in the 15th EMS Global Workshop in Berne, Switzerland, this week, as part of its drive to strengthen delivery services, grow revenue and contribute more actively to the Vincentian economy.

Chairman Marlon Bute and Assistant Director, Business Development and Operations, Raffique Samuel will represent the Corporation at the Workshop on October 15 and 16.

Their participation will combine strategic and operational perspectives, with a focus on translating international expertise into practical opportunities for the Corporation and the businesses it serves.

Organized by the EMS Co-operative, the workshop will explore the topic: The Future of EMS: Ensuring sustainable business through volume growth.

The programme will examine international market developments, practical revenue-generating strategies, cross-border e-commerce and changing customer expectations.

The interactive sessions will allow members to exchange experiences, contribute ideas and identify strategic priorities and follow-up actions for EMS.

For the SVG Postal Corporation, the emphasis on increasing shipment volumes and generating revenue aligns with its mandate to develop new services, strengthen existing operations and become a profitable institution.

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