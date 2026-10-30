The local Fisheries Sector is continuing to benefit from initiatives designed to enhance the sustainable development of the sector.

Representatives from St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and St Lucia participated in a regional discussion on the management of Fish Aggregating Devices or FADs, under the World Bank-funded Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project.

The hybrid session focused on strengthening co-operation and management practices to support sustainable fishing, improve Fishers’ livelihoods and contribute to regional food security.

FADs are structures deployed at sea to attract fish, including tuna, to identifiable locations. Their strategic placement can help fishers reduce the time and fuel spent searching for fish and may reduce the need to travel farther offshore.

UBEC Fisheries Specialist, Risha Alleyne highlighted the importance of managing these devices responsibly and ensuring that national practices align with relevant international fisheries commitments and procedures.

The regional exchange provided an opportunity for participating countries to share perspectives on FAD management and identify areas for continued collaboration and capacity building

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