Delegates attending the Cannabiz Festival will have an opportunity to visit the leeward side of the Island tomorrow during a Farm Tour and Cruise.

The Medicinal Cannabis Authority has organized the tour to the farms of traditional cultivators.

Senior Inspector at the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, Simone Jacobs says the Regional delegates will have an opportunity to dialogue with the local traditional cultivators.

Persons attending tomorrows Farm tour will leave the Kingstown Cruise Terminal at about nine tomorrow morning.

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