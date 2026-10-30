Minister of Agriculture Hon Israel Bruce has highlighted the need for a greater level of support to be given to traditional Cannabis Cultivators in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to ensure that they benefit from the modern Cannabis Industry.

Minister Bruce spoke on the issue, as he addressed the opening of the 2026 Cannabiz Festival at the Memorial Hall on Thursday..

The Agriculture Minister said a greater effort must be made to provide meaningful opportunities for the traditional marijuana cultivators to benefit from the cannabis industry.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, Dr. Coleen Phillips said traditional cultivators form an integral part of the local Cannabis Authority.

The Cannabiz Festival is being hosted by the Medicinal Cannabis Authority with the theme: Cultivating Strategic Partnerships for Co-operation and Trade.

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