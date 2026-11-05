The drive to introduce more young Vincentians to modern agriculture has received a significant boost.

This follows the handover of a complete greenhouse and Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) Hydroponic System to the Technical and Vocational Education Division of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

The facility was provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and was officially handed over at the College on Tuesday, 3rd November.

According to a News Release from local FAO Representative Dr. Colleen Phillips, the investment is expected to strengthen practical agricultural education by giving students direct exposure to protected agriculture and hydroponic crop production.

The initiative forms part of FAO’s Technical Co-operation Programme project, focusing on: Building Effective Public-Private Partnerships for Production and Marketing of Sustainable Agricultural Products.

Under the project, the FAO is working with the Ministry of Agriculture and other national partners to strengthen sustainable agricultural production, develop agricultural value chains and improve the technical and business capacity of farmers and agricultural personnel.

The handover coincides with an FAO technical mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines this week, which is advancing several components of the country’s Vegetable Value Chain Pilot Programme

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