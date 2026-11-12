Steps being taken by HLDC to help more young people become Home Owners

Steps are being taken by the Housing and Land Development Corporation (HLDC) to help more young people to become Home Owners.

The announcement was made by Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development, and Informal Settlement Upgrading, Hon. Andrew John, during NBC’s Face to Face Programme.

Minister John said a significant number of young persons have been reaching out to the Corporation for homes and are looking to capitalize on opportunities through HLDC to purchase or build their own homes.

He said the Corporation has finalized the purchase of land, which will be used for the construction of houses to help more young people to own their own homes.

Minister John said the HLDC cannot rely solely on Government subventions and has therefore invested in profit-generating ventures, while continuing to serve the people.

Minister John also said that the Ministry has received prefabricated homes, some of which will be distributed to residents of Union Island.

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