Eighty-two students to be formally presented with academic scholarships today at Awards Ceremony

Eighty-two students will be formally presented with academic scholarships by the Ministry of Higher Education, during an Awards Ceremony and Cocktail Reception this evening.

A release from the Agency for Public Information, API, says the awards are based on the 2026 exit performances in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) and Associate Degree programmes.

The eighty-two scholarships include eight National Scholarships, eighteen Exhibition Scholarships, one Special Award and fifty-five Bursaries.

Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday, will address tonight’s event, and also present the Prime Minister’s Gold Medal. The event will also be addressed by Minister of Higher Education, Hon. Terrance Ollivierre.

The Prime Minister’s Gold Medal is awarded to the student with the best overall performance, who, in addition to a National Scholarship, will also receive $20,000 along with the Gold Medal

The second-place students will each receive $10,000, in addition to their National Awards.

National Scholars receive funding equivalent to five (5) years of study at the University of the West Indies (UWI), while Exhibition Scholars receive funding equivalent to three (3) years of study. Bursary recipients will receive funding in the amount of EC$30,000 per study year for a maximum of three (3) years.

The Awards Ceremony and Cocktail will begin at 6:00pm at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond. The event will be broadcast live on NBC Radio

Like this: Like Loading…

Related