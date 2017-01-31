Netball Updates

High Park United, Young Strugglers, J & G Scorchers, and Sea Operation Nar Fren Dem won matches at the weekend in the Vita Malt/GECCU Richland Park Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Government School.

On Saturday, High Park United dominated their match against 3J’s Valley Strikers beating them 109-18, and Young Strugglers defeated Youngsters 62-45.

On Sunday, J & G Scorchers gained an 81-39 victory over Youngsters of Barrouallie, Sea Operation Nar Fren Dem outplayed V-SPORTS Youths 56-8.

And, High Park United were leading Young Strugglers 38-20 at half time when Young Strugglers refused to continue thereby forfeiting the game.









