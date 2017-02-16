GHS & Grammar School Athletics Results

Lopey House dethroned last year’s champion Reeves House yesterday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex to win the 2017 GECCU St. Vincent Grammar School Athletics Championships.

Lopey House finished with 1227 points, followed Millar House with 1220 points, third was Crick House with 1105 points and defending champions, Reeves House finished at the bottom with 1093 points.

Nellie Ambaiton of Crick House with 43 points was the Junior Champ, while the Intermediate Champ was Gianluca Da Silva with 52 points also of Crick House.

The Senior Champion was Javon Rawlins of Millar House with 62 points. He was also adjudged the Victor Ludorium.

And, Staff House with 1195 points retained the Girls High School Title, second was Headmistress House with 1033 points, Grimble House third on 1013 points, and fourth Moffett House with 928 points.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related