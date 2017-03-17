Football Updates

Pride and Joy and Owia FC played to a two all draw in a First Division match of the National Football Club Championship yesterday.

Steve Warren and Alistair Williams netted a goal each for Pride and Joy, while Omar Lavia and Jaden Jacobs converted for Owia FC.

In another First Division match, Emery Bailey netted a beaver-trick and Jomore Bailey scored the other as Largo Height thumped Roseans 5-nil.

The Championships will continue this weekend with matches at the Campden Park Playing, the Layou Playing and at Victoria Park.

Meanwhile, nine goals were scored yesterday afternoon at the Biabou Playing Field, as Greggs FC defeated Biabou Stingers 5-4 in the Hairoun Biabou Football League.

This afternoon, defending champions, Hairoun Groove Street Ballers and Brighton will clash at 4:15 also at the Biabou Playing Field.









