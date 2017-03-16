Quickcash SVGCC Road Race

This year’s Quick/Cash St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College 6-leg Road Race will be staged today at 10 O’clock this morning.

The Relay will start at the Technical College at the Plan Housing Scheme at Arnos Vale. The first leg will take the runners to Sekai Auto Parts at the bottom of the Arnos Vale Main Road stretch. The second leg will be from Sekai Auto Parts to the Community College’s Villa Campus. Leg three will be from the College’s Villa Campus to Facey Trading in Glen, with the fourth leg from Facey Trading to Blue Lagoon at Ratho Mill and back to Howard’s Marine at Calliaqua. The fifth leg will be from Howard’s Marine at Calliaqua to the Villa Lodge Hotel, and the 6th leg from Villa Lodge Hotel to the finish at the Technical College at the Plan Housing Scheme at Arnos Vale.

A record ten teams will compete in the event, which for the first time will be contested in the Female and Male Divisions. In the Female Division will be Year One Technical, Year One Arts Sciences and General Studies, Year Two Technical and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

The Male Division will comprise the Division of Nursing, Year One Technical, Year One Arts Sciences and General Studies, Year Two Technical, the Division of Teacher Education and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

Year Two Technical are the defending champions.









