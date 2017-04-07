Football Updates

A goal each by Fitzroy Shallow and Jerry Charles secured a 2-nil victory for Shane Rentals Fresh over Catalans yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Belfongo Nine-A-Side Football League at the Belair Playing Field.

At 4:30 this afternoon, AC Roma and Older Boys will meet also at the Belair Playing Field.

A Valdo Anderson goal gave LA Central a 1-nil victory over Block 2000/New Montrose Combined yesterday in the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football League at the Sharpes Playing Field.

At 4:30 pm today, Brackin Welders will meet Rose Place also at the Sharpes Playing Field.

AND, Biabou Stingers will play against Chapmans in this afternoon’s match in the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Football League at the Biabou Playing Field at a 4:15.









