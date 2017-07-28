Vita Malt Bequia Basketball Championship Results

East Blazers powered past Wizards 75-72 in Wednesday night’s First Division match of the Vita Malt Bequia Basketball Championship at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field.

The top scorer for East Blazers was Kelan Edwards with 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks.

Jason Hutchins with a game high 32 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 2 blocks was the Leading scorer Wizards.

Tomorrow night at 7:30 pm, Young Duke will clash with Blazing Heat, while 9:30 pm, Raptors will square-off with Wizards.

Matches will also be played at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field.

