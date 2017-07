Sixty Primary School Students have been selected to participate in the Annual Scotiabank Kiddies Cricket Summer Camp.

The will be in-house and out-door Activities at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex from Monday 7th August through to Friday 11th August from 9.00 am daily.

The full list will be announce at a later date.









