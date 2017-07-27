Football Updates

Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (1) of Diamonds outplayed Caesar’s Real Estate Lauders Bonnie Strikers beating them, 7-1 yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Diamonds Football Championships, at the Diamonds Playing Field.

This afternoon also at the Diamonds Playing Field, Caesar’s Real Estate Defenders FC will meet SV United of Georgetown.

Cane End Gunners beat Greggs FC (1), 4-1 in yesterday afternoon’s Knockout match of the National Lotteries Authority/ FLOW/Hairoun/COMPUTEC/ Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sound System Marriaqua Football Championships at the Cane End Playing Field.

Omar Thomas netted a hat-trick for Cane End Gunners, with Orandi James scoring the other goal.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Humble Lions (2) will play against QCESCO Titans in a Quarter-Final Knockout match also at the Cane End Playing Field.









