A Group “A” match of the 1st Division of the National Lotteries Authority/Harioun/Flow North East Football League took place yesterday afternoon, when Carib Warriors defeated Lauders 2-nil at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown. The Goals Came from Kitron Pope and Lisroy Lavia.

Fancy and DESCO will meet in another First Division match this afternoon at 4:15.







