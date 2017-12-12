SVG CYCLING UNION TO END TRAINING COURSE

The final of the Four-Day International Cycling Training Course will take place today at the X-PERT Computer Centre Conference Room Upstairs the Music Centre in Kingstown.

The Course provided participants with the skills to officiate at the Regional and International Levels.

The programme continues with another 9 hours of intense classroom sessions from 9:00 in the morning, to 6:00 in the evening, inclusive of two small breaks and 1 hour lunch period.

The participants are from Barbados, Bermuda, Trinidad and Tobago and St. Vincent and the Grenadines while the Course lecturer is Wayne Pomario from the International Cycling Union (UCI).







