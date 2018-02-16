TBPO FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the CARIB/COMSPORT Top Belair Progressive Organisation Football Championship yesterday afternoon, Grove Street Catalans secured a narrow 3-2 victory over Royal Roots at the Dauphine playing Field.

Marldon Scrubb netted two goals for Grove Street Catalans and NA-JI-MA Burgin one, while Orande James and Cruz John scored one each for Royal Roots. No match is scheduled for today.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, COMPUTEC Older Boys will play against Coreas Distribution Older Boys also at the same venue.







