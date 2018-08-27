SEAN STANLEY TABLE TENNIS ACADEMY VACATION

Akeil De Roche, Michel Creese and Caleb Howard are the Champions of the Sean Stanley Table Tennis Academy’s Schools Vacation Table Tennis Championships which ended at the West St. George Secondary School in Belair on Saturday.

De Roche defeated Michel Creese 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7 in the Final to win the Under-18 Title after beating Phildon Charles 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 in the Under-18 quarter-finals, and having the better of Joshua Joseph 11-1, 11-3, 8-11, 11-9 in the semi-finals.

Creese reached the Final with wins over Mirac Creese 10-12, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 11-4 in the quarter-finals; and over Caleb Howard 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9 in the semi-finals.

Michel Creese clinched the Under-15 Title by beating Caleb Howard 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6 in the Final. On his way to the Title, he also beat Joshua Joseph 16-14, 11-5, 12-10 in the quarter-finals, and overcame Akeil De Roche 11-8, 7-11 5-11, 11-9, 11-6 in the semi-finals.

Caleb Howard won the Under-13 Championship with a 4-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-8 victory in the Final.







