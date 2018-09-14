SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET OPENING MATCHES

This year’s SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will get underway this weekend with five matches at three venues.

Tomorrow afternoon at 2:00, Sion Hill Masters will meet Rudy’s Electrical Barrouallie Masters at the Buccament Bay Playing Field, and Stanley Browne’s Stubbs Masters will oppose Kirk Da Silva La Croix Masters at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

On Sunday morning at 10:00, DIGICEL Glamorgan Masters will play against A.R. and D Trucking P’tani Masters at the Park Hill Playing Field. At 2:00 in the afternoon, General Hardware Pastures will meet the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters at the Buccament Bay Playing Field and also at 2:00, Teachers Credit Union North East Masters will face North Windward Masters at the Park Hill Playing Field.

Fifteen teams will contest the Championship in two Zones, 7 teams in one Zone and 8 in the other.

Teachers Credit Union North East Masters are the defending champions.







