TEAM ATHLETICS SVG RELAY CLASSICS

Team Athletics SVG held another successful Relay Classics at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex last weekend when the High Performance Club totaled 262 points to beat IT DAT Academy with 138 points into second place.

Troumaca Ontario Secondary School, the best performing School on Saturday was third on 129 points.

Thomas Saunders Secondary School, the St. Vincent Grammar School, St. Martins Secondary School, X-CEL Athletics Club, X-CEED Sports Club, and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation also fielded teams in the event.







