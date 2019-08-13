SVGCA UNDER-15 CRICKET

In the 2019 Under-15 40-Overs Zonal Cricket Championship, North Leeward defeated Central Kingstown by 1 wicket at the Cumberland Playing Field yesterday.

The scores: Central Kingstown 104 off 21 overs (Daniel Bobb 25, Janillea Glasgow 22, Kelvin James 2-18, Watson Seaton 2-22, Jordon Charles 2-24), North Leeward 106-9 off 19 overs (Kelvin James 30 not out, Damali Phillips 23, Jannielea Glasgow 3-9, Jovain Samuel 3-17, Daniel Bobb 2-18). Each team in the Championship is allowed two Under-19 female players.

Today, Central Kingstown will meet North Windward at the Park Hill Playing Field, and Central Windward will play against North Leeward at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The Championship is being used as the basis for selecting a St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-15 Team for the Windward Islands Under-15 Cricket Championship in December.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related