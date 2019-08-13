When the VITA Malt Bequia Basketball Championships continued last weekend at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia, East Blazers defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force United 59-49 in the 1st Division Championship.

For East Blazers Keithroy Lavia scored 20 points, 1 assist and 1 steal, and for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force United, Solan Frederick registered 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

In another 1st Division match, Raptors beat East Sidaz (1) 84-82 after Kristian Lampkin had 23 points, 17 rebounds, 1 assist and 7 steals for Raptors, and Jovian Derrick scored 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal for East Sidaz (1).

In the 1st Division also, East Blazers won from East Sidaz (1) 67-33. Jermaine John led the scoring for East Blazers with 23 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 9 steals. Nicholas Lewis was lead scorer for East Sidaz (1). He had 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

Rockets defeated Dragons 30-23 in the Under-16 Championship. Jolano Joseph led the scoring for Rockets with 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks, while

Isiah Jack with 10 points, 1 assist and 4 steals, was the leading scorer for Dragons.

Golden Knights outplayed Titans beating them 37-7 in another match of the Under-16 Division. Jayden Friday was the leading scorer for Golden Knights. He had 20 points, 3 rebounds and 6 steals. For Titans Eltino Ollivierre scored 5 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals.



In the 2nd Division, Rising Stars (2) had the better of Young Duke 49-36, with Augustin Pollard scoring 15 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 4 blocks for Rising Stars (2), and Delwin Duncan contributing 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 steals and 1 block for Young Duke.

East Sidaz (2) defeated Young Duke 46-38 in another 2nd Division match. Shamar Phillips led the scoring for East Sidaz (2) with 15 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists and 9 steals, while for Young Duke, Darren John scored 18 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals and 2 blocks.

Today’s match in the Championship will be between Rising Stars (1) and East Sidaz (1) in the 1st Division at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field.







