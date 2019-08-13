SVG AT THE PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Vincentian Zefal Bailey was forced to drop out of the Cycle Road Race at last week’s Pan American Games following mechanical problems on the third lap of the race, on Saturday.



That same day, swimmers, Mya De Freitas and Cruz Halbich contested the Men’s and Women’s 50 metres freestyle. De Freitas clocked 29.57 seconds in her race, while Halbich was timed at 25.72 seconds, his personal best in the event.



Athlete, Brandon Parris was St Vincent and the Grenadines other athlete at the Games. He competed in the Men’s 200 metres and 400 metres but did not make it beyond the semi-finals of both events.







