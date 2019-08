The Caribbean Premier League has terminated its participation agreement with Royal Sports Club, the company that owned the St Lucia Stars franchise which means that St Lucia Stars will not compete in this year’s Caribbean Premier League which is scheduled to begin on 4th September.

The League is in the process of establishing and operating a new franchise to be based in St Lucia. That Franchise will participate in the 2019 Caribbean Premier

