INDIA BEAT WINDIES-2ND ODI CRICKET

India’s captain, Virat Kohli scored his 42nd century in the One Day Internationals to help his team beat the West Indies by 59 runs via the Duckworth Lewis method at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago yesterday. India won the toss and opted to bat first on a humid day.

The result means that India have an unassailable 1-0 lead in the 3-match series after the first match last Tuesday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana was rained out.

Yesterday, Kohli made 120 off 125 balls, and Shreyas Iyer scored 71 off 68 balls to take India to 279-7 off 50 overs. Medium pacer, Carlos Brathwaite took 3-53.



Rain reduced the West Indies target to 270 off 46 overs and, at one stage, they needed 91 runs off 71 balls before slipping from 179-4 to 182-8. Fast bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-31), and Mohammed Shami (2-39) dismissed the West Indies for 210 off 42 overs after opening batsman, Evin Lewis top-scored for the West Indies with 65, and Nicholas Pooran made 42. Chris Gayle managed 11 in his 300th One Day International,

The final scores: India 279-7 off 50 overs, the West Indies, set a Duckworth-Lewis revised target of 270 off 46 overs, replied with 210 off 42 overs.

The 3rd and final One Day International is scheduled for Wednesday at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Trinidad and Tobago.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related