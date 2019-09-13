DIAMONDS FOOTBALL RESULTS

COMPUTEC All Stars defeated KE-BEZ Pride and Joy 5-2 yesterday afternoon in the 2nd semi-final to advance to the Final of the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

The goals were scored by Christopher “BRAZILIAN” Harry (2), and there was a goal each by Benford Joseph, O-DALE Cupid, Ryan Bute, while Nalroy Peters scored for KE-BEZ Pride and Joy, who also benefitted from an own goal. The Championship will climax on Sunday.

At 2:00 in the afternoon, KE-BEZ Pride and Joy will meet Chapmans All Stars in the third place play-off, to be followed by the Final between COMPUTEC All Stars and SV United of Georgetown.







