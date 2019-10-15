High Performance Athletics Club won the Men’s Category of Team Athletics SVG’s Round-D-Town 4-leg Road Relay last Sunday, in Kingstown. IT DAT Athletics Club was second and X-Ceed Sports Club third. The winning time was 27 minutes, 57.82 seconds.

In the Women’s Category, Chatoyer Athletics Club emerged winners in 37 minutes, 02.50 seconds. IT DAT Athletics Club was second, and Xcel third.

The Primary Schools Girls Division was won by Fitz Hughes Government School. Chateaubelair Methodist School was second and Fitz Hughes Government School (2) third.

Fitz Hughes Government School dominated the Boys Category with 1st and 2nd places and Chateaubelair Methodist School placing third.

The Secondary School Girls category was won by Central Leeward Secondary School, with the teams from Thomas Saunders Secondary School placing second and third.

Petit Bordel Secondary School won the Boys Division beating the St. Vincent Grammar School into second place with Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School, third.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related