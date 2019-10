Yesterday afternoon, System Three (1) defeated Blossom (1), 2-nil, in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division of the Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field. JOKY-HA Nanton netted both goals in the match.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Volcanoes (1) will face Je Belles in another Under-16 Division match.







