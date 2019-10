Yesterday afternoon, Real Investment Nature Boys defeated KQ MAVERICKS 2-1, in the last Quarter-final Knock-Out match of the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Deomaji Samuel and Enrique Millington netted a goal each for Real Investment Nature Boys, and the goal for KQ MAVERICKS was converted by Shem Dascent.

At the same venue, this afternoon, BDO Stubborn Youth will meet KQ MAVERICKS in the 3rd place playoff at 4:15.







