SECONDARY SCHOOLS CRICKET RESULTS

Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors defeated Thomas Saunders Secondary School Dingoes by 2 runs in the Inter Secondary Schools Cricket Championship at the Sion Hill Playing Field, yesterday.

The scores: Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors 109 off 18.4-overs; (Daryll King took 3 wickets, while Kodi Grant, Deandre Lavia, and Kashean Baynes took 2 wickets each.

Thomas Saunders Secondary School Dingoes 107 off 18.4-overs; (Akil Williams took 3 for 13 and LeBron Douglas took 2 for 17).

George Stephens Senior Secondary School beat Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia by a mammoth 175 runs at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The scores: George Stephens Senior Secondary School 222 off 24-overs; (Ricardo Cain 68, Elran Glasgow 45; Kyanne Cato 3 for 12, Dejon Humphrey 2 for 25), Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia 47; Dexter Baynes 3 for 12, Ricardo Cain 2 for 6, Maxron Dublin, 2 for 5.

Meanwhile, Sandy Bay Secondary School won by default from North Union Secondary School who did not turn up for the match.







