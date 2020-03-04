BIABOU FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, Overland FC hammered newcomers, Champion Ballers 6-nil in Group “B” of the Hairoun Biabou nine-a-side Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

The goals were scored by TRE-ZINE Da Souza (2), and one each by Shaville Botner, Kadeem Duncan, TEK-LAN Spring, and Akram Edwards.

This afternoon at 4:30, DESCO FC will clash with Union Combined Group in “A” encounter also at the Biabou Playing Field.

Tomorrow, Greggs FC will take on Richland Park Pride and Joy in Group “A”.







