Former St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Administrator, Donald Thomas is dead.

Thomas who had been fighting cancer for some time, died at his home in Camden Park last Saturday afternoon. He was 72.

Thomas served in several capacities on the Executive of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, and was an ardent cricket fan, and supporter of Victors Cricket Club.







