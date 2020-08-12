FLOW Radcliffe won the National Lotteries Authority Premier Division Cricket Champions by defeating the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) by 7 wickets at the Park Hill Playing Field, last weekend.

Othneil Lewis with 6 for 53 and Asif Hooper (4 for 36) combined to dismiss the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) for 89 runs in their 1st innings in the 2-day match.

FLOW Radcliffe replied with 177 after Shamon Hooper (44), Deron Greaves (42) and Gidron Pope (38) led their scoring. Nigel Small was the outstanding bowler for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) taking 8 for 45.

In their 2nd innings the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) made 123 with a top-score of 43 by Rickford Walker. Their batsmen could not cope with Asif Hooper’s bowling as he took 9 for 45.

FLOW Radcliffe were left requiring 35 for victory. They lost three wickets in reaching their target completing the 7-wicket win at 36 for 3. Othneil Lewis finished on 30 not out and Nigel Small captured the three wickets to have fallen for 21 runs.

The final scores: The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) 89 and 123, Flow Radcliffe 177 and 36 for 3.

Guardian General Saints took first innings lead over Victors (1) in a drawn game of last weekend’s other National Lotteries Authority Premier Division match at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The scores: Victors (1) 52: (Rayon Williams 5 for 11, Jeremy Layne 3 for 12) and 125: (Keron Cottoy 46, Geron Wyllie 7 for 40), Guardian General Saints 190: (Seon Sween 63, Alex Samuel 38, Ray Jordan 4 for 22).







