NORTH EAST FOOTBALL WEEKEND RESULTS

Chapmans, Diamonds and Spring Village were victorious last weekend in the HAIROUN North East Village Football League at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Chapmans continued their impressive form by extending their winning streak by three games after defeating Brownstown 4-nil.

Kimron Cruickshank (2), Terris Joseph (1) and Shaville Barker (1) netted the goals for Chapmans.

Ari Charles hat-trick and a Suenalli Richards goal secured a 4-1 for Diamonds over North Union.

Wasim Ash got the consolation goal for North Union Village.

Spring Village secured qualification to the next round defeating Biabou 4-2.

The goals for Spring Villager were scored by Kevin Quashie, Lenroy Dalzell, Kurtland Jack, and Dwayne Cupid, while Shemar Wilkes and Quincy Charles scored for Biabou.

This afternoon at 4:15, Greggs will take on Overland in their Preliminary Group “C” at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.







