Pride and Joy Seniors dominated yesterday’s match in the HAIROUN/DIGICEL Richland Park nine-a-side Football Championship by beating Pride and Joy Under-17 13-1 at the Richland Park Oval.

For Pride and Joy, Nalroy Peters scored 4 goals, Steve Warren, Ethano Trimmingham, Ozim Henderson scored 2 goals each, and there was a goal each by Orlando Trimmingham, Delroy Gregg, with an own goal by Pride and Joy Under-17, whose genuine goal was converted by Dawson Samuel.

Tomorrow afternoon at 2:30, Greggs will face AGRO Awesome FC in a Women’s showdown, and at 4:30, Greggs will do battle with J. D Strikers in a Men’s Group “B” match.

Both matches will be played at the Richland Park Oval.







