The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force won by default over BON-HOMME Ghetto Stars in the first Quarter-Final of the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East (SEDI) Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

At the same venue this afternoon, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will meet Calling Ballers at 4:30.







