SV United and Pride and Joy won yesterday’s matches in the HAIROUN/DIGICEL Richland Park Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval.

SV United defeated Pride and Joy 3-nil with 2 goals from Annique Johnson and 1 by Samayaa Connell.

Pride and Joy then outplayed Cane End 7-nil. There were 2 goals each by Steve Warren and Ozim Henderson, and a goal each by Orlando Trimmingham, Amein John and Pamelius Browne.

The Championship will continue at 4:30 this afternoon at the Richland Park Oval.







