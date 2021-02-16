REGIONAL SUPER50 CRICKET RESULTS

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force beat the winless Barbados Pride by 3 wickets with 5 balls remaining in yesterday’s Day match of the CG Insurance Regional Super50 Cup Cricket Championship at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua and Barbuda.

The scores: Barbados Pride 253 for 9 off 50-overs; (Justin Greaves 62, Jonathon Carter 56, Roston Chase 56, Shamarh Brooks 20; captain Kieron Pollard 5 for 17, Akeal Hossein 2 for 44).

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 256 for 7 off 49.1-overs; (Jason Mohammed 122, Evin Lewis 61; Roston Chase 3 for 21, Dominic Drakes 2 for 47).

Today, the Windward Islands Volcanoes will meet Jamaica Scorpions in a Day/Night match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground starting at 1:30.







