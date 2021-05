The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been spending a significant amount of money to provide meals to evacuees who are in Emergency Shelters and private homes.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he provided an update on the ongoing National Relief Effort on Radio yesterday.

The Prime Minister commended the National Emergency Management Organization for doing magnificent work in the relief exercise.

