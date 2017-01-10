Kettle Appeal Target Reached

The Salvation Army said it has achieved its target of collecting one hundred thousand dollars in donations for the 2016 Edition of the Annual Christmas Kettle Appeal.

This is according to Major Pierre Antoine, Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Major Antoine told NBC News while they had agreed to increase the target before they subsequently reversed this decision and left the target at one hundred thousand dollars.

Major Antoine is thanking everyone who made donations to the 2016 Edition of the Annual Christmas Kettle Appeal.

He is also appealing to Vincentians to continue supporting the Salvation Army as it carries out its mandate of assisting the less fortunate in society.









