Anniversary of the Fancy Accident

Residents in fancy are currently preparing to host a Memorial Service This Thursday, to remember the lives of their loved ones who were lost in the Rock Gutter accident of January 12th, 2015. It will be held at Fancy Primary School commencing at 1:30.

On that morning, five students drowned in the accident and two remain missing, when the van in which they were travelling went over an embankment and into the sea.

Residents said that they continue to miss the children who lost their lives on that day in what can be considered one of this country’s most tragic road accidents.

Nelcia Stay, one of the parents who lost their a child during the Rock Gutter accident told NBC News that on Thursday afternoon the Government will also be handing over a monument to honour the lives of the children to the community.

Miss Stay said while they continue to miss their children the parents have continued to be a source of support for each other in their difficult times.

Miss Stay is also encouraging motorists throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines to be cautious at all times when using the nation’s roads to ensure that a serious accident like the one which took place at Rock Gutter two years ago, does not occur again.









