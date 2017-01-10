Police Renewed Focus

The local Police Force has renewed is commitment to reduce criminal activity this year, following a challenging year in 2016.

John Ballah, Police Inspector of the Criminal Investigations Department re-stated this commitment, during the On The Beat Program aired on NBC Radio last night.

Inspector Ballah said while there has been a decrease in overall crime over the years, there was an increase in gun-related homicides last year, with a record high of forty murders.

He stated that the police still continue to put measures in place to curb crime and they will continue to do their usual patrol in strategic areas.

Inspector Ballah appealed to members of the public to continue assisting the Police.









