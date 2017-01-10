NLA Cricket Updates

Flow Radcliffe and Team Rivals won the opening matches of this year’s NLA Neil Williams Twenty/20 Cricket Championship on Sunday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Flow Radcliffe defeated Triumph United by 7 wickets in Group “A”.

The scores: Triumph United 80 for 6 off 20-overs (Kenroy Roberts 38; Othneil Lewis 4 for 13), Flow Radcliffe 84 for 3 off 12.2-overs (Gidron Pope 31).

And, Team Rivals beat Victors (2) by 118 runs in Group “B”.

The scores: Team Rivals 192 for 7 off 20-overs (Casmond Walters 67, Roneil Jeffrey 41, Hyron Shallow 34), Victors (2) 74 for 5 off 20-overs (Adinol Richards 47).









