Estimates Presentation

The 2017 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure were presented in Parliament this morning by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The Prime Minister said the Budgetary Estimates for the 2017 fiscal year, amount to 976-million, 943-thousand 437-dollars. This figure represents a 7-percent increase over the approved Budget fort 2016.

Dr. Gonsalves said the 2017 Budget is comprised of Recurrent Expenditure of 747-million, 376-thousand, 387-dollars, and Capital Expenditure of 229-million, 576-thousand, and 50-dollars.

The 2017 Budget is financed by Current Revenue of 590-million, 740-thousand, 680-dollars and capital receipts totaling 368-million, 202-thousand, 757-dollars.









