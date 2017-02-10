Airport Anticipation

Julian Francis, Minister of Transport and Works is anticipating that thousands of persons will turn out next Monday and Tuesday for the ceremonies to mark the Official Opening of the Argyle International Airport.

The Minister said in Parliament last night that the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority ECCA will be conducting a test flight at the Airport today, to test the readiness of the facility.

He also noted that this is to ensure that the requirements set out by the Regulatory Body has been met.

Minister Francis also outlined what the program will entail on Monday which includes the Flag Raising ceremony and the unveiling of the plaque which will be taken by the Governor General.

Minister Francis said everything will be in place for the Ceremony on Tuesday and he is encouraging persons to adhere to the guidelines that have been put in place.

He made mention of a designated parking area along the circuit road of the airport for persons attending the opening ceremony.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related