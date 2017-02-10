The Small Acts of Kindness (SAK) Project will be hosting a week of activities this month in celebration of SAK week.

The Toronto based non-profit organization was founded upon the belief in, and dedication to providing resources and tools that encourage acts of kindness.

The week’s events will begin this Sunday February 12th with a Church Service at the Kingstown Evangelical Church.

The activities will run until Saturday February 18th, and will also include a visit to the Children’s Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital; distribution of food hampers; a visit to the Liberty Lodge Boys’ Home and Fundraising Drives.

The week’s celebration will be held under the theme: “Kindness Inspires Kindness” and will focus on celebrating and fostering a spirit of empathy and compassion towards those less fortunate in society.

Schools, businesses and the general public are being asked to support SAK Day by performing their own small acts of kindness during the week or joining the SAK Project to support one of the planned activities.









